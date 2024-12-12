Riley Stillman News: Back in NHL

Stillman was recalled from AHL Chicago on Thursday.

Stillman last played in the NHL during the 2022-23 campaign, scoring once while adding seven helpers in 50 games split between Buffalo and Vancouver. The 26-year-old defenseman has two assists and 11 PIM in seven AHL games this season. He will likely be a healthy scratch Friday versus Ottawa, barring any injuries on the Hurricanes' blue line as he has yet to make an appearance for Carolina in 17 previous games.