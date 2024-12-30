Riley Stillman News: Called up by Carolina

Stillman was recalled by the Hurricanes on Monday.

Stillman has been a healthy scratch when with the NHL club this season, but he'll rejoin the Hurricanes a week after being sent to the minors. He hasn't appeared in the NHL since the 2022-23 campaign, when he made 50 appearances between Vancouver and Buffalo, and he racked up a goal, seven assists, 81 hits, 44 blocked shots and 36 PIM while averaging 14:39 of ice time across that span.