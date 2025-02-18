Riley Stillman News: Elevated to NHL roster
Stillman was promoted from AHL Chicago on Tuesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Stillman has played in just one game for the Hurricanes this season in which he logged a meager 7:40 of ice time. Even with his elevation to the NHL roster, Stillman figures to continue serving as a depth option for Carolina and will likely keep warming a spot in the press box.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now