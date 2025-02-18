Fantasy Hockey
Riley Stillman headshot

Riley Stillman News: Elevated to NHL roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Stillman was promoted from AHL Chicago on Tuesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Stillman has played in just one game for the Hurricanes this season in which he logged a meager 7:40 of ice time. Even with his elevation to the NHL roster, Stillman figures to continue serving as a depth option for Carolina and will likely keep warming a spot in the press box.

Riley Stillman
Carolina Hurricanes
