Riley Stillman News: On waiver wire

Stillman was designated for waivers by Carolina on Thursday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

While it could be nothing more than a technical paper transaction, the decision to waive Stillman could be an indication the Canes are looking to bolster their defensive group ahead of Friday's trade deadline. The 26-year-old blueliner has played in just two NHL games for Carolina this season in which he averaged a paltry 4:46 of ice time. Assuming he clears, Stillman should link up with AHL Chicago -- at least until the 23-man roster limit lifts.