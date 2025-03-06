Fantasy Hockey
Riley Stillman headshot

Riley Stillman News: On waiver wire

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Stillman was designated for waivers by Carolina on Thursday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

While it could be nothing more than a technical paper transaction, the decision to waive Stillman could be an indication the Canes are looking to bolster their defensive group ahead of Friday's trade deadline. The 26-year-old blueliner has played in just two NHL games for Carolina this season in which he averaged a paltry 4:46 of ice time. Assuming he clears, Stillman should link up with AHL Chicago -- at least until the 23-man roster limit lifts.

Riley Stillman
Carolina Hurricanes
