Riley Stillman News: Playing Thursday

Stillman remains on the Hurricanes' roster for Thursday's game versus the Bruins, per the NHL media site.

Stillman was waived Thursday, but he can continue to play while on waivers. The move was likely made to give the Hurricanes more roster flexibility. Stillman will be in the lineup Thursday because Dmitry Orlov (undisclosed) is dealing with a minor injury that will keep him out of action for at least one game.