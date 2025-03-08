Riley Stillman News: Quickly recalled

Stillman was called up from AHL Chicago on Saturday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Stillman was sent down Friday after clearing waivers. He was injured Thursday on his opening shift against the Bruins and did not return, but is well enough to play Sunday versus the Jets. Should Dmitry Orlov miss Sunday's tilt with an undisclosed injury, Stillman would reenter the lineup on the third pairing, alongside Sean Walker.