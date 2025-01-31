Riley Stillman News: Recalled from AHL
Stillman was called up from AHL Chicago on Friday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Stillman made his season debut with the Hurricanes on Tuesday, picking up a fighting major against the Rangers' Sam Carrick. Stillman was returned to the minors Thursday before being called back up Friday. The Hurricanes sent Ryan Suzuki back to AHL Chicago in a corresponding move.
