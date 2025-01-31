Fantasy Hockey
Riley Stillman headshot

Riley Stillman News: Recalled from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 7:39am

Stillman was called up from AHL Chicago on Friday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Stillman made his season debut with the Hurricanes on Tuesday, picking up a fighting major against the Rangers' Sam Carrick. Stillman was returned to the minors Thursday before being called back up Friday. The Hurricanes sent Ryan Suzuki back to AHL Chicago in a corresponding move.

Riley Stillman
Carolina Hurricanes
