Riley Tufte News: Back in NHL
Tufte was recalled from AHL Providence on Saturday, per Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal.
Tufte started the season with Boston and played twice in their first eight games before going on waivers Oct. 25. He was sent to the AHL after clearing waivers, where he had three goals and an assist in six games before his recall. Look for Tufte to be the extra forward Saturday in St. Louis.
