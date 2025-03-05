Riley Tufte News: Called up from minors
Tufte was recalled from AHL Providence on Wednesday, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports.
Tufte was skating in a second-line role at Wednesday's practice and looks set to return to the lineup against the Hurricanes on Thursday. In his five NHL games this year, the 26-year-old winger has yet to register a point but has been significantly more productive in the minors where he has generated 18 goals and 13 helpers in 42 outings.
