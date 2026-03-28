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Riley Tufte News: Posts four points Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Tufte scored three goals and added an assist in AHL Providence's 6-4 win over Bridgeport on Saturday.

Tufte crossed the 30-goal and 50-point marks in this contest. He's at 31 goals, 22 assists and a plus-28 rating over 56 appearances. He has six goals and two helpers over his last four outings as he looks to put together a strong performance late in the campaign.

Riley Tufte
Boston Bruins
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