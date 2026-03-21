Riley Tufte News: Tallies twice in AHL win
Tufte scored twice in AHL Providence's 5-2 win over Utica on Saturday.
Tufte has secured a career-best year in the AHL with 27 goals and 48 points, as well as a plus-27 rating, over 54 appearances. He's slowed down a bit later, earning just three points over his last six contests. He was passed over for a call-up when the Bruins brought up Lukas Reichel to Boston, but Tufte has been pretty decent for much of the campaign.
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