Robby Fabbri Injury: Doubtful for Thursday

Fabbri (undisclosed) is doubtful against Vancouver on Thursday after missing morning practice, according to Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Fabbri was injured in Buffalo on Tuesday, seeing only 6:20 of ice time, including only one shift in the second period. Fabbri has eight goals, eight assists and 58 hits over 44 appearances this season. The Ducks recalled Sam Colangelo from AHL San Diego on Thursday and he could enter the lineup if Fabbri is unable to go.