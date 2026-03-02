Robby Fabbri headshot

Robby Fabbri News: Claimed by Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Fabbri was claimed off waivers by the Wild on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Fabbri was waived by the Blues on Sunday, but he'll find a new home a day later, while Tyler Pitlick was waived by Minnesota in a corresponding move. Over 15 appearances with St. Louis this year, Fabbri has recorded a goal, three assists, 34 hits, 12 PIM and eight blocked shots while averaging 12:36 of ice time.

Robby Fabbri
Minnesota Wild
