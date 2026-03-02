Robby Fabbri News: Claimed by Minnesota

Fabbri was claimed off waivers by the Wild on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Fabbri was waived by the Blues on Sunday, but he'll find a new home a day later, while Tyler Pitlick was waived by Minnesota in a corresponding move. Over 15 appearances with St. Louis this year, Fabbri has recorded a goal, three assists, 34 hits, 12 PIM and eight blocked shots while averaging 12:36 of ice time.