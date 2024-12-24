Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Robby Fabbri headshot

Robby Fabbri News: Contributes helper Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Fabbri notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Fabbri has five points over six games since he returned from a knee surgery. The 28-year-old winger is clicking with Mason McTavish on the third line, giving the Ducks a bit more scoring depth. Fabbri is up to seven points, 25 shots on net, 35 hits, 14 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 20 appearances this season. He's not exactly known for his physical play, and his offense is fine for his role, but it won't be enough to win over many fantasy managers.

Robby Fabbri
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now