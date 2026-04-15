Robby Fabbri News: First point with new team
Fabbri scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.
Fabbri hasn't gotten many chances to play with the Wild since he was claimed off waivers from the Blues in early March. He got a look late in the season while the Wild rested some regulars. Fabbri ends the regular season with five points, 30 shots on net, 44 hits and a minus-4 rating over 21 appearances, and he may not play often during the playoffs.
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