Robby Fabbri headshot

Robby Fabbri News: First point with new team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Fabbri scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Fabbri hasn't gotten many chances to play with the Wild since he was claimed off waivers from the Blues in early March. He got a look late in the season while the Wild rested some regulars. Fabbri ends the regular season with five points, 30 shots on net, 44 hits and a minus-4 rating over 21 appearances, and he may not play often during the playoffs.

Robby Fabbri
Minnesota Wild
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