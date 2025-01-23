Robby Fabbri News: Garners helper in win

Fabbri provided an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Fabbri has a pair of points over his last four contests, which is better than the eight-game point drought that he had to begin January. The 29-year-old winger set up Mason McTavish for the opening tally in this game. Fabbri is now at 12 points, 52 shots on net, 45 hits, 21 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 35 appearances in a middle-six role.