Robby Fabbri headshot

Robby Fabbri News: Heads on waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Fabbri has been placed on waivers and designated a non-roster player, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports Sunday.

The return of Robert Thomas (leg) from injured reserve means that someone had to clear the roster logjam. That was Fabbri, desginated a non-roster player and likely headed for AHL Springfield, if he clears waivers. The 30-year-old has appeared in 15 games with the Blues, notching a goal and three assists in those contests.

Robby Fabbri
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
