Robby Fabbri News: Heads on waivers
Fabbri has been placed on waivers and designated a non-roster player, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports Sunday.
The return of Robert Thomas (leg) from injured reserve means that someone had to clear the roster logjam. That was Fabbri, desginated a non-roster player and likely headed for AHL Springfield, if he clears waivers. The 30-year-old has appeared in 15 games with the Blues, notching a goal and three assists in those contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robby Fabbri See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 425 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, December 1576 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights153 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekJanuary 3, 2025
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 20December 20, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robby Fabbri See More