Robby Fabbri News: Produces helper in win

Fabbri logged an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Stars.

Fabbri has two goals and three assists over his last nine outings. The 29-year-old winger set up a Cutter Gauthier tally in the first period of this contest. Fabbri's production is mostly in line with his bottom-six usage -- he has 15 points, 58 shots on net, 50 hits, 27 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 40 appearances. He chips in a little of everything but likely not at a level acceptable for most fantasy managers.