Robby Fabbri News: Scores 100th career goal

Fabbri scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Fabbri snapped a nine-game point drought with his third-period tally. The 28-year-old saw power-play time for a while in October, but he's since been taken out of the mix for that situation. The winger has just two goals with 12 shots on net, 29 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 13 contests this season. Fabbri's tally Friday was the 100th goal of his career, a milestone he achieved in his 411th game.