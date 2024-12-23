Robby Fabbri News: Scores twice in shootout win

Fabbri scored two goals and took three shots in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over Utah.

Fabbri doubled his season tally with this brace Sunday, and this two-goal outing also ended a five-game stretch in which he couldn't find the back of the net. Fabbri has six points (four goals, two assists) in 19 appearances, but his bottom-six role should conspire against his fantasy upside.