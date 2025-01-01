Robby Fabbri News: Scores vs. New Jersey

Fabbri recorded a goal, three shots on goal and a blocked shot in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Devils.

Fabbri endured a tough start to the campaign and also missed 13 games in a row between Nov. 13 and Dec. 11 due to a knee injury, but he's been very productive since returning to the ice. The 28-year-old has three multi-point efforts in nine games since returning, tallying four goals and four assists over that stretch. He's also cracked the scoresheet in four of his previous five outings.