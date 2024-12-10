Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Robert Bortuzzo headshot

Robert Bortuzzo Injury: Likely to miss time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Bortuzzo's lower-body injury is reportedly not good according to head coach Andre Tourigny, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

This likely means an absence is on the way for Bortuzzo, who joins an already extensive list of injured blueliners for the club. Vladislav Kolyachonok figures to get the first chance to replace him, but it's possible Utah calls up reinforcements or pursues a trade if Bortuzzo's recovery is going to last weeks or months.

Robert Bortuzzo
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now