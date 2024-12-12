Robert Bortuzzo Injury: Listed as day-to-day

Utah announced Thursday that Bortuzzo (lower body) is considered day-to-day.

Bortuzzo sustained his lower-body injury during Tuesday's game against the Wild, but his designation as day-to-day is somewhat encouraging since head coach Andre Tourigny said after the game that the injury "doesn't look good." Bortuzzo will be sidelined against Colorado on Thursday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him also miss Saturday's matchup in San Jose.