Robert Bortuzzo Injury: Out for foreseeable future

Bortuzzo (lower body) "will miss quite a bit of time," Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports Thursday.

Coach Andre Tourigny said that Bortuzzo, who was injured Tuesday against the Wild, will not accompany the team on its two-game road trip and is out indefinitely. The 35-year-old veteran has only two assists in 15 contests this season. Dakota Mermis was recalled from AHL Tucson on Thursday to replace Bortuzzo on the roster.