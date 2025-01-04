Robert Bortuzzo Injury: Put on injured reserve
Bortuzzo (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday and is regarded as week-to-week.
Utah recalled Kevin Connauton from the minors in a corresponding move. Bortuzzo missed nine straight games before returning from a lower-body injury against Calgary on Thursday, logging 8:25 of playing time. It's unclear if he's dealing with a new problem or if he aggravated his original injury. Bortuzzo has two assists, seven shots on goal, 26 blocked shots and 20 hits in 16 appearances this season.
