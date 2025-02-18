Fantasy Hockey
Robert Bortuzzo headshot

Robert Bortuzzo Injury: Remains unavailable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Bortuzzo (lower body) remains on injured reserve and won't return to the lineup when play resumes after the 4 Nations Face-Off, per Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports on Tuesday.

Bortuzzo is day-to-day and has missed the last 18 games. He participated in Tuesday's practice. Bortuzzo has two assists, seven shots on goal, 26 blocked shots and 20 hits in 16 appearances this season.

Robert Bortuzzo
Utah Hockey Club
