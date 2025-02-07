Fantasy Hockey
Robert Bortuzzo headshot

Robert Bortuzzo Injury: Will miss next two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Bortuzzo (lower body) will miss Saturday's clash in Carolina and Sunday's tilt in Washington, per Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune.

Bortuzzo will participate in practices while traveling with the team, so even if he's not ready to return, at least he's making progress. After the weekend games, Utah will be on break for the 4 Nations Face-Off and return Feb. 22 versus the Kings. Bortuzzo, who last played Jan. 2, has two assists, 20 hits and 26 blocks in 16 appearances this campaign.

Robert Bortuzzo
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
