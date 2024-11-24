Robert Bortuzzo News: Filling part-time role

Bortuzzo has played in just eight of Utah's first 20 games of the season.

Bortuzzo has no points, 15 blocked shots, 16 PIM, nine hits, three shots on goal and a minus-4 rating. Utah has opted to give younger defensemen like Maveric Lamoureux and Vladislav Kolyachonok looks over Bortuzzo, who fills a third-pairing role when he plays. The 35-year-old Bortuzzo can play a physical game, but his playing time isn't steady enough to warrant fantasy consideration.