Robert Bortuzzo News: Puts up helper in win

Bortuzzo notched an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Flyers.

Bortuzzo has two helpers over his last five games. The 35-year-old blueliner didn't have steady playing time in November, but he's suited up in six straight contests to help cover the absence of Maveric Lamoureux (upper body). Bortuzzo is now at two helpers, six shots on net, 20 hits, 24 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 14 appearances in 2024-25. He is likely to remain in a third-pairing role.