Robert Hagg headshot

Robert Hagg News: Reassigned to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 23, 2024 at 2:33pm

Hagg was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Hagg made his NHL season debut Thursday, recording five hits and two blocks in 8:59 of ice time. He also has a goal and eight points in 14 outings with Henderson in 2024-25. The Golden Knights activated Nicolas Hague (undisclosed) off injured reserve Saturday, which is presumably why Hagg was returned to the minors.

Robert Hagg
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
