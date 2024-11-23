Robert Hagg News: Reassigned to minors
Hagg was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Saturday, per the NHL media site.
Hagg made his NHL season debut Thursday, recording five hits and two blocks in 8:59 of ice time. He also has a goal and eight points in 14 outings with Henderson in 2024-25. The Golden Knights activated Nicolas Hague (undisclosed) off injured reserve Saturday, which is presumably why Hagg was returned to the minors.
