Robert Thomas Injury: Returns to practice Friday

Thomas (leg) participated in Friday's practice session, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Thomas underwent a minor leg procedure at the end of January with the expectation that he would be ready to return in the first game after the Olympic break. While it's not yet clear whether Thomas will officially get the green light for Thursday's game against Seattle, it's at least encouraging that he's back at practice.

