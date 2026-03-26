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Robert Thomas Injury: Ruled out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Thomas (upper body) will miss Thursday's tilt against San Jose, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Thomas was injured Tuesday against Washington when he was hit by Pierre-Luc Dubois, who received a match penalty for his misdeed. Thomas has 16 goals and 30 assists in 53 games this season, including nine points on the power play. He is day-to-day at this time and could return as early as Saturday in Toronto. Dalibor Dvorsky will move up to the top line, replacing Thomas.

Robert Thomas
St. Louis Blues
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