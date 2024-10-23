Robert Thomas Injury: Suffers fractured ankle

Thomas will be out for at least six weeks after suffering a fractured ankle against Winnipeg on Tuesday. As a result, the team designated him for injured reserve.

Thomas will be out of action until at least early December, though it could certainly be longer considering he will need to get back up to speed once cleared to resume skating. It's a huge blow for both the Blues and Thomas, as the 25-year-old center was rolling early in the season with six points through seven outings. In his stead, both Pavel Buchnevich and Brayden Schenn could be candidates to take over the first-line center role.