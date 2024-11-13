Robert Thomas Injury: Will travel with team

Thomas (ankle) will accompany the Blues on their upcoming three-game road trip, which begins with Thursday's game in Buffalo, so that he can skate with the club, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Thomas hasn't played since Oct. 22 because of a fractured ankle, and his return isn't believed to be close, but it's still encouraging that he'll travel with the team. He has a goal and six points in seven appearances in 2024-25.