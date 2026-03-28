Robert Thomas headshot

Robert Thomas News: Back in action Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Thomas (upper body) will be in the lineup Saturday against Toronto, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Thomas sat out Thursday's clash against San Jose after he was hit in Washington by Pierre-Luc Dubois. Thomas has 16 goals, 30 assists and 81 shots on goal over 53 contests this season.

Robert Thomas
St. Louis Blues
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