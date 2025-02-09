Robert Thomas News: Bails out team Saturday

Thomas produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over Chicago.

The Blues nearly squandered a 3-2 lead in a wild third period, but Thomas banged home a rebound with less than five minutes left in regulation to tie the game at 5-5. The 25-year-old center has gotten onto the scoresheet in four straight games, although Saturday's multi-point effort was his first since Jan. 9, and Thomas will head into the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off with 13 goals and 41 points in 44 appearances on the season.