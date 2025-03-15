Fantasy Hockey
Robert Thomas headshot

Robert Thomas News: Dishes two assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Thomas notched two assists, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Thomas had an 11-game point streak between Feb. and March 5, but he followed it up with a pair of scoreless outings. He's since bounced back with three assists over his last two contests, with helpers going to Jake Neighbours and Jordan Kyrou in Saturday's win. For the season, Thomas is at 17 goals, 37 assists, 119 shots on net, 41 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 55 appearances.

Robert Thomas
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
