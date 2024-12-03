Robert Thomas News: Empty-netter, assist in win

Thomas scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Thomas has two goals and four assists over seven games since he returned from an ankle injury. The 25-year-old center set up a Dylan Holloway tally late in the second period before scoring the empty-netter in the third. Thomas is up to three goals, 12 points, 29 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 14 outings. He continues to play in a top-line role, and considering he's shooting just 10.3 percent, he could have a little room for improvement.