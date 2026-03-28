Robert Thomas News: Fifteen points in 12 games in March

Thomas (upper body) delivered two assists Saturday in a 5-1 win over Toronto.

Thomas had missed one game to the injury. He has 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 12 games in March. This run has come after he underwent a minor procedure on his leg in mid-January. He missed the rest of that month and all of February to his recovery. Thomas has 16 goals, 32 assists and 82 shots in 54 games this season.