Robert Thomas News: Four-point performance Tuesday

Thomas recorded an even-strength goal and three assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Canadiens.

Thomas scored the Blues' third goal just 3:21 minutes into the second period, but the area in which he stood out was the playmaking department after setting up three of the team's remaining five goals. This was Thomas' second consecutive multi-point effort, and he's been nothing short of spectacular in recent weeks, tallying 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) over his last eight appearances, a span in which he failed to crack the scoresheet just once.