Robert Thomas News: Goal, assist in win

Thomas scored a goal on five shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Kraken.

Thomas' tally in the second period ended up being the game-winner, his third such goal of the campaign. The 25-year-old is riding a seven-game point streak with four goals and seven assists in that span. For the season, the first-line center is up to 16 goals, 47 points (nine on the power play), 112 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating across 47 appearances.