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Robert Thomas News: Hat trick in important win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Thomas scored three goals on five shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Thomas had a goal in each period to propel the Blues to the win. The 26-year-old center has posted five goals and five assists over five contests since he returned from missing one game due to an upper-body issue. He's up to 21 goals, 56 points, 93 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and a plus-20 rating over 58 appearances this season. Thomas' shot volume has dropped this year, but he's made up for it with efficiency to get to the 20-goal threshold for the fourth time in five years.

Robert Thomas
St. Louis Blues
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