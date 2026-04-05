Robert Thomas News: Hat trick in important win

Thomas scored three goals on five shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Thomas had a goal in each period to propel the Blues to the win. The 26-year-old center has posted five goals and five assists over five contests since he returned from missing one game due to an upper-body issue. He's up to 21 goals, 56 points, 93 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and a plus-20 rating over 58 appearances this season. Thomas' shot volume has dropped this year, but he's made up for it with efficiency to get to the 20-goal threshold for the fourth time in five years.