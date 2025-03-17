Robert Thomas News: Helps out on power play

Thomas logged a power-play assist in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

Thomas has gotten back to basics in March, collecting a goal and six assists over eight games. The 25-year-old has taken strides in goal-scoring over recent years, but he's a playmaker by nature, and that's been working for him lately. Overall, the center has 17 goals, 38 helpers, 120 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating across 56 appearances.