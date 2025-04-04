Robert Thomas News: Keeps hot streak alive

Thomas recorded a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins. He also took two shots on goal and recorded two blocked shots.

Thomas has been scorching hot and extended his point streak to seven games, a span in which he's recorded 15 points (three goals, 12 helpers). Furthermore, he's cracked the scoresheet in all but one of St. Louis' last 11 wins, tallying 19 points (three goals, 16 assists), 19 shots on goal and a plus-10 rating over that stretch. The 25-year-old playmaker is heading into the playoffs on a sizzling streak.