Robert Thomas News: Nets overtime winner

Thomas scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Thomas is playing through a suspected hand injury, which is preventing him from taking faceoffs. It's not slowing him down on offense -- he extended his point streak to seven games with the game-winning tally Friday. During the streak, he has five goals and six assists, and he's up to 16 goals, 44 points, 76 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 49 appearances.