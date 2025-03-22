Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Robert Thomas headshot

Robert Thomas News: Opens scoring in second period

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Thomas scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Thomas snapped a seven-game goal drought, breaking a 0-0 tie at 15:13 of the second period. The 25-year-old still had five helpers during that goal drought, so he's hardly been struggling for offense. Overall, he's up to 18 goals, 57 points, 128 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 59 outings in a top-line role this season.

Robert Thomas
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now