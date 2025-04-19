Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Robert Thomas headshot

Robert Thomas News: Opens scoring on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Thomas scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Jets in Game 1.

Thomas ended the regular season on a 12-game point streak (four goals, 21 assists), and he kept the momentum up by scoring the first goal of the Blues' playoff run. The center had a total of 21 goals and 81 points over 70 regular-season contests in 2024-25. This is his fifth year of playoff experience, and he previously won the Stanley Cup in 2019, but he has just 18 points over his first 45 playoff outings.

Robert Thomas
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now