Robert Thomas News: Opens scoring on power play
Thomas scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Jets in Game 1.
Thomas ended the regular season on a 12-game point streak (four goals, 21 assists), and he kept the momentum up by scoring the first goal of the Blues' playoff run. The center had a total of 21 goals and 81 points over 70 regular-season contests in 2024-25. This is his fifth year of playoff experience, and he previously won the Stanley Cup in 2019, but he has just 18 points over his first 45 playoff outings.
