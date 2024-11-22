Fantasy Hockey
Robert Thomas News: Picks up assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 10:33am

Thomas posted an assist in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over San Jose.

Thomas registered a helper on Jordan Kyrou's sixth goal of the season in the middle frame. Thomas has registered an assist in each of his last two appearances after missing 12 games due to a fractured ankle, and he's riding a three-game point streak (four assists) dating back prior to his injury. The 25-year-old has produced one goal and seven assists over nine outings this season.

