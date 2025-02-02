Robert Thomas News: Picks up assist in win

Thomas logged an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over Utah.

Thomas was a game-time decision due to an illness. He logged 19:59 in the contest in his usual top-line role and snapped a three-game point drought when he set up Jordan Kyrou's tiebreaking goal in the third period. Thomas is up to 12 goals, 25 helpers, 95 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 41 appearances this season. He's taken multiple shots on net in 13 of his last 15 contests and he's on track to average more than two shots per game for the second year in a row, though playmaking remains his top attribute.