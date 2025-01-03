Fantasy Hockey
Robert Thomas

Robert Thomas News: Picks up helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Thomas logged an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-0 win over the Senators.

Thomas helped out on the second of Brandon Saad's three goals in the game. Since the start of December, Thomas has six goals and 14 assists over 15 contests. That's a pretty standard split of his points, as the 25-year-old continues to function as a top-line playmaker, but he's found another level of offense under new head coach Jim Montgomery. For the season, Thomas has eight goals, 22 helpers, 58 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 28 contests.

Robert Thomas
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
